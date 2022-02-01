Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,764,000 after acquiring an additional 110,467 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $208.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $195.92 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.50.

