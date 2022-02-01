Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 252.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 7.2% during the third quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,039,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,389,000 after buying an additional 70,002 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 48.9% during the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 17,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 9,677.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 788,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after buying an additional 780,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 4.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact stock opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

