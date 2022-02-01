Logan Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 26,084.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ferrari by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari stock opened at $230.96 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $183.82 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.50.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

