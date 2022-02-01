Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Up 55.2% in January

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the December 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lonza Group stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.86. 71,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,355. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day moving average of $78.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on LZAGY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonza Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lonza Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.50.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

