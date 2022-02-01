LPL Financial (LPLA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LPLA opened at $172.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.95. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $109.51 and a 1-year high of $181.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LPL Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 136.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of LPL Financial worth $38,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

