Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAZR. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 94,586 shares of company stock worth $1,347,591. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,849 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after buying an additional 2,542,628 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after acquiring an additional 724,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,497,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,778,000 after purchasing an additional 173,414 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,508,000 after acquiring an additional 997,078 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,133,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,854,852. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

