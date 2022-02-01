LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €845.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($949.44) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($921.35) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($921.35) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €855.00 ($960.67) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($947.19) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €830.00 ($932.58) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €801.09 ($900.10).

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €722.60 ($811.91) on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($219.61) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($292.75). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €710.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €678.47.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

