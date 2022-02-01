LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $96.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

