M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,323 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,857,000 after acquiring an additional 147,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,863,000 after acquiring an additional 172,262 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,804,000 after acquiring an additional 98,345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 206,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 32.0% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 185,519 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

