MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Cowen

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.25.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.73.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $37,927.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,456,983. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,949,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,188,000 after acquiring an additional 44,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,871,000 after buying an additional 133,051 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,756,000 after purchasing an additional 950,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,322,000 after acquiring an additional 240,010 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after buying an additional 531,797 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.