Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $45.60 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,721 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Raymond James worth $45,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $105.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

