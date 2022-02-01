Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,675 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of Evergy worth $51,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 65.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 27,673 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,186,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after buying an additional 169,523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Evergy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,029,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,214,000 after buying an additional 51,415 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 337,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.61. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.64 per share, with a total value of $458,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

