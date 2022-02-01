Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 20,162 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,037,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,162 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of ENI worth $54,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after buying an additional 75,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after buying an additional 102,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ENI by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ENI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of ENI by 32.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 347,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 84,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

E opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $30.95.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ENI from €18.00 ($20.22) to €19.00 ($21.35) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

