MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.83) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). MacroGenics posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4,250%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($3.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $12.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

