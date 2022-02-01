MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$20.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAG. Scotiabank cut shares of MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.27 and a beta of 1.17.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that MAG Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth about $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.