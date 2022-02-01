Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Short Interest Update

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,800 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 517,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 176.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLRYY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.95. 987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858. Mail.ru Group has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $28.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mail.ru Group Company Profile

VK Co, Ltd. engages in the development of Internet communications and entertainment services. It operates through following segments: Email, Portal and IM; VK; Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment includes email, instant messaging services, and the Mail.ru portal together with media projects.

