Malibu Boats (MBUU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Malibu Boats to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Malibu Boats to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.71.

MBUU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 12.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 428.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

