Mandiant (MNDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Mandiant to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Mandiant has set its Q4 guidance at $(0.13)-(0.12) EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance at $-0.130-$-0.120 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Mandiant to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. Mandiant has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50.

In related news, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNDT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

