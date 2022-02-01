Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.82.

TSE:MFC opened at C$26.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$22.76 and a 52 week high of C$27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$15.98 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 21.9699998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$227,607.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,642 shares of company stock valued at $864,367.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

