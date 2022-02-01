Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.69. Marathon Oil posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 558.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank cut Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of MRO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.47. 16,318,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,705,049. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

