Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Bought by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) by 294.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,945 shares during the period. Marqeta accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $20,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MQ traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,771. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

MQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

