Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,261. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.99 million, a P/E ratio of 496.50 and a beta of 0.77. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 47.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.