MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $868,047.23 and $58,716.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,825.07 or 0.99553110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.21 or 0.00246709 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00163891 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.15 or 0.00331166 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00013946 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007447 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001457 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001556 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

