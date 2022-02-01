McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of MKC traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,448,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,653. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,404,000 after purchasing an additional 252,370 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after purchasing an additional 908,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 565,022 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,675,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,842,000 after purchasing an additional 156,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.