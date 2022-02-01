MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 1,087 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Argus boosted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.49. 234,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,029,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $380.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.