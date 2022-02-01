MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 266 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,811. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.13 and a fifty-two week high of $92.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.60 and a 200-day moving average of $86.88.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

