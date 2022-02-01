MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 36,065 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,065 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 13.3% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $131,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.55. The stock had a trading volume of 39,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,210,363. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.36 and a twelve month high of $117.26.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

