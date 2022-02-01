MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,883 shares of company stock worth $59,644,645. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $132.66. The stock had a trading volume of 95,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,221,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average of $110.05. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.57.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

