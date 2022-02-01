MCF Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 220,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.06. 136,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,001,742. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $128.48 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.34 and a 200 day moving average of $160.30. The stock has a market cap of $443.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

