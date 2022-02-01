McKesson (MCK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect McKesson to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE:MCK opened at $256.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.58. McKesson has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $258.28. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is -6.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.42.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,032,481. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McKesson stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.