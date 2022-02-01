Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,567,000 after acquiring an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,472,000 after acquiring an additional 43,643 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total value of $3,108,904.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,253 shares of company stock worth $68,906,132. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $177.46 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $132.31 and a one year high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

