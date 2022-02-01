MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEGEF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 96,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,141. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

