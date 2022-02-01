MenaPay (MPAY) Market Cap Tops $161,828.04

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $161,828.04 and approximately $509.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00045221 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00114446 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

