Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 6,324 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,491,000 after purchasing an additional 912,615 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,986,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,969,000 after purchasing an additional 818,176 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.