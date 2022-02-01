Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,524,000 after purchasing an additional 421,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,277,000 after buying an additional 178,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,687,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,322,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,054,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LAMR stock opened at $110.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

