Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 5,748 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 18.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 7,165.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.50. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.70.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

KFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

