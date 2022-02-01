Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 149.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 76.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $935,981.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,774. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTON stock opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $157.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Westpark Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.