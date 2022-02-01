Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAC. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

LAC opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

