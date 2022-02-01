Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 332 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chemed were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 10.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 251.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

CHE opened at $468.91 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total transaction of $1,501,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,919,425 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.