Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 691 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Insperity were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,445,000 after acquiring an additional 542,150 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $48,683,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,466,000 after acquiring an additional 199,960 shares during the last quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 109.7% in the second quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 77.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,627,000 after acquiring an additional 116,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $3,554,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $476,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,930 shares of company stock worth $4,683,689. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.28.

NYSE:NSP opened at $107.53 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

