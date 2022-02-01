Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 24.72%.

NASDAQ MRBK opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. Meridian has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $213.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is 13.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Meridian by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Meridian during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Meridian in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

