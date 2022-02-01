Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 24.72%.
NASDAQ MRBK opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. Meridian has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $213.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is 13.38%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Meridian Company Profile
Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.
