Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $76.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MMSI traded up $1.54 on Monday, reaching $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 261,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.32.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 22.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 472,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 86,729 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $1,485,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.