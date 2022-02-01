Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P lowered its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 82.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,820,000. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of MTH traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.96. 3,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,982. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $12,277,679. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.