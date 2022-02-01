Meritor (MTOR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Meritor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.02. Meritor has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.56.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

In other Meritor news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $2,858,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $173,873.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,359 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meritor stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritor were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

