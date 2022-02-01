Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Shares Down 6.1%

Mestek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK)’s share price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82.

Mestek Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCCK)

Mestek, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and application solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning Equipment (HVAC) including architectural products, and metal forming equipment. It offers products to distributor, dealer, and manufacturer’s representative in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Mestek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mestek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.