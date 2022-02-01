Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $25.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Meta Platforms in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion forecasts that the social networking company will earn $25.27 per share for the year.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.51.

FB opened at $313.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.98 and a 200 day moving average of $342.01. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $253.50 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $871.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $7,399,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,369 shares of company stock valued at $86,640,907. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

