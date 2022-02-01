Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 94.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,681 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,359,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,551,000 after acquiring an additional 242,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,148,000 after acquiring an additional 191,235 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,617,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.40. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.22%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

