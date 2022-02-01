Microchip Technology (MCHP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $1.140-$1.200 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.14-1.20 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.40. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.232 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

