Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s previous close.

MRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,136. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day moving average is $152.43. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $214.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $266,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $807,650,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,611,000 after purchasing an additional 336,737 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,847 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,425,000 after purchasing an additional 389,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

