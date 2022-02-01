Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Short Interest Update

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,700 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the December 31st total of 446,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

AVO stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.15.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

